LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Three women were injured at Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday when a camera fell into the crowd, according to a festival representative.
One woman was treated for her injuries on-site and two others were taken to a local hospital for follow-up, but were released later that night, according to Kirvin Doak Communications.
According to TMZ, the camera, weighing 20 lbs., fell 35 feet into the crowd. The site reported one woman had a head injury and the other had a leg injury.
At Life is Beautiful, the safety and security of our guests, partners, artists and employees is our first priority. Our thoughts and well wishes are with those affected by the incident.
- Kirvin Doak Communications
Reps said the investigation was ongoing and that they were "actively working to identify the cause of the accident."
TMZ reported the camera fell while Of Monsters and Men was performing on the main stage.
