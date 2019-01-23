LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- If you walk around SHOT Show this year, there's something you'll notice -- a lot more women.
Industry experts say women are the fastest growing group of gun owners. And on Wednesday at SHOT Show, FOX5 saw firsthand how women are coming up in the male-dominated industry.
"I see an influx, or they come with their husbands or on their own... that's what I see on the competition world. There are women competing, and their husbands come and enjoy the atmosphere," said Dianna Muller, an expert shooter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.