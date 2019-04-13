LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two women accused in the killing of a California doctor were booked into the Clark County Detention Center.
According to jail records, Kelsey Turner, 26, was taken into custody on Friday. She had originally been arrested in Stockton, California and was awaiting extradition to Nevada.
Turner currently faces an open murder charge and is expected to appear before a judge later this week.
Another suspect named in the investigation, Diana Pena, was arrested Saturday, court records show. She was scheduled to be in court on Monday.
Both were arrested in connection with the murder of Thomas Burchard, 71, a California psychiatrist.
A third suspect, Jon Kennison, was still outstanding.
