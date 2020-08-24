LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman's death last year officially marked the 59th victim of the 1 October mass shooting in Las Vegas.
According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office on Monday, Kimberly Gervais, 57, died from a gunshot wound from two years earlier.
She died at Redlands Community Hospital on Nov. 15, 2019. The coroner's office said Monday that complications from the shooting contributed in her death.
Gervais, of Mira Loma, California, was one of the more than 500 people injured when a man opened fire from his hotel room on the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival on October 1, 2017.
"She'll never leave my heart, ever," said Gervais' sister, Dena Sarvela, told CNN at the time of Gervais' passing.
Gervais went to the festival with two other friends, one of whom was killed in front of her during the shooting. The night before the festival, Sarvela says Gervais told her she was ready to sell her business, retire and enjoy her life.
"She was ready to just go abroad and enjoy life, like she should have, and it was snatched from her. She worked her life, and butt off for – just to go enjoy, you know, and she doesn’t get that, she doesn’t get that chance,” Sarvela said.
Gervais lost her husband in 2000. She raised two daughters, managed their small business alone, and loved to travel.
