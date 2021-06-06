LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman's body was recovered from Zion National Park in Southern Utah on Sunday evening.
According to a news release from the park, rangers found the body of a 26-year-old hiker in Mystery Canyon on June 6.
Authorities said a search and rescue was initiated on Saturday upon a report from park visitors who said the woman had fallen 50 to 80 feet in the canyon.
Rangers said she was canyoneering in Mystery Canyon when she sustained injuries consistent with a high elevation fall. A rescue helicopter was sent out but was unable to get her out due to the narrow canyon walls. Park medics reached her shortly before she died.
The investigation is ongoing by Washington County Sheriff's Office and the National Park Service.
Zion National Park is about 2.5 hours northeast of Las Vegas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.