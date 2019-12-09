LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- A gift shop on the Las Vegas strip was evacuated Monday night after a woman brandished a knife inside the store.
Police responded to the Bonanza Gift shop near Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara around 7:30 p.m. after reports that a woman was holding a knife inside the store.
Las Vegas police say the woman is acting aggressively and as a precaution the store has been evacuated.
The public is urged to avoid the area as police continue their investigation.
The LVMPD is working a barricade at Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara. A female is acting erratically and is armed with a knife inside of a store. There's a heavy police presence and drivers are advised to avoid the area.— LVMPD (@LVMPD) December 10, 2019
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
