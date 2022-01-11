LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One lucky slots player ended her week with some extra money in her pocket after hitting a jackpot at a Henderson casino.
According to Station Casinos, the guest, identified as Leah, hit a $127,122 progressive jackpot Saturday at Green Valley Ranch.
According to the company, Leah was playing Lightning Link and bet $5 when she hit the jackpot.
No additional information was provided.
