LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman who fell from the El Loco roller coaster at Circus Circus on March 25 was a double amputee, according to Clark County records.
According to a Clark County inspection report of the roller coaster, the county was notified that the woman was a double amputee almost an hour after the initial incident was reported.
A woman, approximately 25-30 years old, was ejected from her seat on the ride between 2:29 p.m. and 2:35 p.m. March 25.
The El Loco coaster was closed on March 26 for investigation.
In an incident report dated March 29, the Clark County Department of Building and Fire Prevention said the ride was examined by officials March 27. The department asked Adventuredome to provide four items to continue investigation:
- patron suitability assessment and patient restraint and containment analysis by the manufacturer;
- manufacturer's reason as to why the rider was ejected;
- manufacturer's physical and procedural modifications to the ride and operations and maintenance manuals to address the hazard; and
- implementation of the required modifications
It's still unclear what condition the woman was in after the fall.
"We are incredibly saddened that one of our Adventuredome guests was injured and our hearts go out to the guest and her family," said Brian Ahern, director of corporate communications for MGM Resorts International on March 26. "Safety is our top priority, and the ride in question is closed until further notice as this incident is investigated."
