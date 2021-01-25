LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Mohave County Sheriff's office is investigating a crash involving a Las Vegas-based tour bus headed to the Grand Canyon on Friday.
According to the sheriff's office, at approximately 12:21 p.m., multiple calls were received that a tour bus, headed to Grand Canyon West, had rolled and landed on its side. The crash occurred at approximately milepost 5 on Diamond Bar Rd, authorities said.
The bus, managed by a Las Vegas based company, was carrying 48 occupants (including the driver), police said.
One woman died on scene. The Mohave County Sheriff identified the woman as Shelley Ann Voges, 53 of Boonville, Indiana.
Three occupants were critically injured, transported to nearby hospitals, and are currently listed as stable condition, according to authorities.
One passenger was from Europe. Ages of the passengers range from 20 years of age to 60 years of age. The investigation into why the accident occurred is still ongoing, and more information will be released pending the results of the investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
