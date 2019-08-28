NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police said a woman accused in the killing of a UNLV professor is now the suspect in her husband's murder.
Dr. Leroy Pelton, 76, was found stabbed to death in his Henderson home in 2016. Nearly a year later, 44-year-old Rita Colon was captured in Peru in connection with Pelton's death.
North Las Vegas police accused Colon of killing her husband in 2006, when his death was originally ruled a suicide.
The arrest warrant was issued on Tuesday, while she awaits extradition in Peru.
