LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman was struck by a car as she crossed the roadway outside of a marked crosswalk in southwest Las Vegas Sunday night, police said.
The woman, identified as 39-year-old Francisca Arellano of Tucson, Ariz., was attempting to cross Rainbow Boulevard, near Russell Road when she was struck by a Mercedes-Benz CLK 430.
Police said the driver of the Mercedes-Benz, 53-year-old Nathaniel Winn, swerved to the left in an attempt to avoid striking the pedestrian, but Arellano was hit.
Arellano was taken to University Medical Center Trauma with life-threatening injuries.
Winn remained at the scene of the crash, police said.
