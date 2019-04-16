LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman was uninjured Monday after being shot at by another woman while driving, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
LVMPD Lt. David Gordon said a woman was driving her vehicle in the area of Alta Drive and Jones Boulevard at about 10:41 p.m. April 15.
Another woman pulled up in a dark-colored sedan and confronted the victim in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven at 2003 N. Jones, according to police.
Gordon said the suspect pointed a gun at the victim and told her to enter the back of the business. The victim then fled in her vehicle.
Gordon said the suspect followed the victim in her car, firing several shots and hitting the victim's vehicle twice. The victim was uninjured.
The victim went to North Vista Hospital and called police.
The suspect's car was described as a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Nissan. Police said the suspect in still outstanding.
I know from that area what race that shooter was
