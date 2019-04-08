LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman who was struck and killed in a vehicle crash in the northeast valley on Sunday has been identified by the Clark County coroner.
Fidelina Godinez, 56, died from multiple blunt force injuries, the coroner said. Her death was ruled as an accident.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were called to the area of North Lamb Boulevard and East Sunrise Avenue, just north of East Charleston Boulevard, about 9:49 a.m., Metro Police said.
A 2002 Honda Accord was traveling northbound on Lamb south of Sunrise, police said in a release, when Godinez crossed outside of a crosswalk. The Accord struck her.
Godinez was transported to University Medical Center. Despite all life-saving efforts, she was pronounced dead, Metro Lt. Chris Holmes said.
A 62-year-old male driver from Las Vegas in the Accord was OK, police said, and a 57-year-old male passenger claimed an injury.
Motorists were advised to avoid the area while police investigated.
This was Metro's 31st traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.