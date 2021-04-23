LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police investigated a homicide in the West valley Friday evening that left a woman dead.
According to police, around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a stabbing near the intersection of Westcliff and South Buffalo Drives.
Lt. Ray Spencer with Las Vegas Metropolitan's Homicide Section said that a Hispanic woman and her mother arrived at a parking lot to meet with the woman's ex-boyfriend following a breakup.
The couple was meeting to exchange personal belongings, Spencer added.
During the meet up, the ex-boyfriend stabbed his former girlfriend, Spencer said.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Lt. Spencer added that the ex-boyfriend, a Hispanic man in his 30's left the scene on foot.
Anyone with information is urged to call LVMPD's Homicide section at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.