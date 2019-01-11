LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Police asked for the public's help to find a woman wanted in the shooting death of a man in an alley near the north end of the Las Vegas Strip Thursday.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, officers were called to the alley near the 200 block of New York Avenue at around 3:35 p.m. Thursday. Officers found a man in the alley suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to University Medical Center Trauma where was pronounced dead.
Police said the man went to the alley to get a motorcycle. He was pushing it down the alley when he was confronted by 25-year-old Kayla Biron. The two started arguing and Biron pulled out a shotgun and shot the man.
She ran away and was seen getting into a grey SUV that left the area. Police said the motorcycle had been "passed around among several people" and there was an ongoing dispute between Biron and the victim.
Police released a booking photo of Biron from a 2016 arrest.
Anyone with information on the case or Biron's whereabouts was asked to contact police at 702-828-3521.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.