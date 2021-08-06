LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police investigated a homicide in the east valley Friday evening.
According to police, officers responded to the 3600 block of east Owens Avenue, near north Pecos Road on Friday, August 6 around 630p.m. for a reported shooting that took place inside an apartment.
When officers arrived they located a Black woman in her 30's with a gunshot wound.
A man inside the apartment, unknown relation, fired at least one round from a rifle striking the woman, police said.
The woman was taken to the University Medical Center where she later died, police said.
Police said there were several people inside the apartment at the time of the shooting. Those who were inside are being interviewed by police.
The identity of the woman who was killed will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office once next of kin has been notified.
Police are still investigating what lead up to the shooting.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.