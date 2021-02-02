LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were investigating a homicide in the northeast valley on Tuesday night.
The investigation was taking place on Feb. 2 near Lake Mead and Los Feliz boulevards. Police were called about a person shot. When officers arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound.
The woman was pronounced dead on scene.
Details were expected around 11:15 p.m.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
