LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The North Las Vegas Police Department announced that a man has been taken into custody in connection with a homicide early Monday morning.
Police said that officers officers were dispatched to an apartment complex located at the 2600 block of East Cheyenne at about 1:19 a.m. Monday, after receiving a call about a shooting.
Homicide Investigation Update!Recently, 43-year-old Reginald Rone was taken into custody without incident for the deadly shooting that occurred on Jan 10, 2022, in the 2600 block of E. Cheyenne in NLV. He was arrested and booked at the NLVCCC.#NLVPD #Police #InCustody. pic.twitter.com/vxdxzkHuGg— NLVPD (@NLVPD) January 10, 2022
Officers located a female adult, believed to be in her 40's, inside a residence suffering from multiple apparent gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Police said Reginald Steven Rone, 43, was detained on scene in connection with the incident.
He faces the following charges, according to NLVPD: Open murder with a deadly weapon, and own/posses a gun by a prohibited person. Rone was booked at the North Las Vegas Community Corrections Center.
The Coroner's Office will release the identity of the victim(s), and the cause and manner of death, after proper notification to next of kin.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 to submit an anonymous tip.
