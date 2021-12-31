LAS VEGAS (FOX5 ) -- Las Vegas police investigated a shooting that left a woman dead at the Fashion Show Mall Friday afternoon.
According to police, officers were called to the Fashion Show mall for a reported shooting around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 31.
A man and his wife were approached by an unknown suspect inside the mall's parking garage during an alleged robbery, police said.
The suspect grabbed the woman's personal belongings and after a brief struggle, fired shots at the couple.
A 66-year-old woman was struck in the chest by gunfire and taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.
Police said the couple that was robbed was likely visiting from out of town..
The suspect is described as White or Hispanic man unknown age.
Terrible tragedy.
