NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police said a woman was shot in the leg during a dog attack Thursday night.
According to Eric Leavitt with NLVPD, officers were called to the area of East Carey Avenue and Belmont Street, near North Las Vegas Boulevard, at around 7 p.m.
A woman was bit on the leg by a dog and couldn't get the dog off, Leavitt said. Other people who were nearby saw what happened. One person shot the dog, but the bullet went through the canine and into the woman's leg.
NLVPD said the woman's wound is considered non-life threatening. It was unknown if the dog survived.
