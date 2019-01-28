LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was arrested early Monday morning after shooting a woman in the face during a robbery attempt.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, just before 12:30 a.m., a man and woman drove to the Bank of America at 4080 Spring Mountain Road, near Wynn Road.
The man was using the bank's walk-up ATM when a suspect approached him with a gun. The suspect was wearing a black ski mask.
A female passenger that arrived with the man drove their SUV at the suspect, police said. He fired multiple rounds into the vehicle, striking the woman once in the face. He then ran from the scene.
The suspect, who was not immediately identified, was found and arrested a short time later.
The victim was reportedly in a valley hospital and was stable, police said.
