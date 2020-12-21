LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a woman was seriously injured in an east valley hit-and-run on Monday night.
About 5:22 p.m. on December 21, police said they were called to Charleston Boulevard and Pecos Road for a woman lying down in the street near the Circle K store. The woman was unresponsive and had injuries consistent with being hit by a car, Lt. Brian Boxler with LVMPD said.
The woman was taken to University Medical Center Trauma where she's listed in serious condition. "She possibly has a fractured skull and ankle," Boxler said.
Traffic is open in the area, however police asked anyone with information on the hit-and-run to call 3-1-1.
