LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman was seriously burned after an early Sunday morning house fire in the east valley, Las Vegas firefighters said.
The fire was reported on the 400 block of Marion Drive, near North Lamb Boulevard and East Stewart Avenue, about 3:16 a.m., fire investigators said. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from a one-story house.
The roof of the garage had collapsed not long after firefighters arrived, according to fire officials. Firefighters worked to keep the flames from spreading to the rest of the residence. By the time the fire was knocked down, the garage had been completely destroyed and the kitchen was partially damaged.
A pet dog was found in the backyard of the house with serious burns, fire officials said. Animal Control picked up the dog, though the canine died a short time later.
While firefighters continued working, they received a call from a 7-Eleven store located on Nellis Boulevard, fire officials said. The store employee told firefighters a woman was at the store and she had been burned. She told store clerks she "was involved in a house fire that was down the street."
According to fire officials, an ambulance and fire personnel arrived at the store and treated the woman. She was taken to University Medical Center Trauma Burn Unit with burns on her hands, arms and face.
"Her injuries are considered serious," fire officials said.
The cause of the fire was unknown and was still under investigation. Damage costs were estimated at $50,000.
According to fire officials, the woman told fire investigators at the hospital that she and a man were sleeping in the garage, with the permission of the homeowner, when she woke to find the garage on fire. She said she was not sure as to how the fire started.
The woman also told fire investigators the house was in the middle of being renovated.
The man who was with the woman has not been located by fire investigators, fire officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.