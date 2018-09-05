+2 
Teen driver suspected in deadly northwest Las Vegas DUI crash pleads guilty

Nina Gateley pleaded guilty in a Las Vegas courtroom on June 27, 2018. (Jason Westerhaus/FOX5)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) A Las Vegas judge sentenced a 20-year-old woman to prison for driving under the influence, leading to a deadly crash in the northwest valley.

Nina Gateley was sentenced to a minimum of five years in prison Tuesday for the May 11 crash that killed 16-year-old Makenzzi Lea Nix. Gateley was also ordered to pay $22,797 in restitution and $2,238 in fines and fees, according to court records. The maximum sentence she could receive is 15 years.

She was also ordered to have ignition interlock on her vehicle for three years after completing her prison sentence. 

Report: Group admitted to drinking before deadly northwest Valley rollover crash

Nina Gateley (Source: LVMPD)

According to police, Gateley was behind the wheel of a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado traveling southbound on Sky Pointe north of Kyle Canyon Road when the truck exited the roadway. She steered back onto the roadway and the truck rolled over. Of five people in the truck, four were ejected. Two were taken to a hospital. Nix was pronounced dead at Mountain View Hospital.

Judge sets $250K bail for driver in deadly northwest Valley crash

Nina Gateley appeared in a Las Vegas courtroom on May 18, 2018. (Dylan Kendrick/FOX5)

[RELATED: Mother of valley teen killed in rollover crash speaks out]

Officers at the scene of the crash found several bottles of alcohol in backpacks at the scene, according to Gateley's arrest report.

The reported stated that three passengers told police they were drinking in the desert before the crash and said Gateley was the driver.

