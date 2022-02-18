LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman accused of pushing an elderly man off a Las Vegas bus in March 2019 was sentenced to prison on Friday.
Cadesha Bishop was accused of pushing a 74-year-old man off an RTC bus on March 21, 2019. Bishop pleaded guilty to abuse of an older vulnerable person resulting in substantial bodily harm or death during a court hearing on Dec. 27, according to court records. Bishop was previously facing a murder charge.
Judge Tierra Jones sentenced Bishop to eight to 20 years in a Nevada prison. She had 252 days credit for time served.
Cadesha Bishop sentenced today to 8-20 years in prison by Judge Tierra Jones. Bishop had 252 days credit for time served #CadeshaBishop #JudgeTierraJones pic.twitter.com/Jg2HVlp4oV— NV8thJDCourt (@Nv8thC) February 18, 2022
The victim, Serge Fournier, hit his head on the sidewalk after he was pushed from the bus. He later died from his injuries, authorities said previously.
An arrest report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Fournier was moving up the aisle of the bus when he asked a woman who had been cursing at other people to be nicer to passengers. Bishop was accused of shoving Fournier out the door "with enough force that he never touched any of the steps" before hitting his head about eight feet from the bus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.