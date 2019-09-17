HENDERSON (FOX5) -- A woman who police said drunkenly caused a crash that killed two people from Las Vegas in 2016 was sentenced to life in prison.
Cheyenne Wyllie, 28, of Springville, California, was driving in Tulare County on March 26, 2016 with a .21% BAC, according to a press release from the district attorney's office in Tulare County.
Tulare County is south of Fresno and contains a section of Sequoia National Park.
Wyllie drove through a stop sign and hit a minivan holding the Espinosa family, who were visiting from Las Vegas, police said. The crash killed 69-year-old Angelita Espinosa and 10-year-old Jamie. Jamie's father, George, was seriously injured.
Police said Wyllie had spent the night in downtown Visalia drinking. She had texted friends and family that she was drunk and intended to drive, even though they told her not to.
“The word ‘closure’ is a difficult word to use in a tragic case like this. Just because the court process has ended doesn’t mean the Espinosa family will be made whole again. Cheyenne Wyllie took what can never be given back,” said District Attorney Tim Ward.
Wyllie will serve 19 years and four months in prison before she is eligible for parole, the release said.
