A valley woman was sentenced to prison the murder of a baby at a North Las Vegas daycare.
On Wednesday, a judge sentenced Alejandra Robles, 39, to a minimum of 10 years in prison for second degree murder and child abuse resulting in substantial bodily harm.
Police said that on Nov. 25, 2015, officers were called to a business called Smiley Faces Daycare, located in the 3400 block of Penthouse Place. There, they found 7-month-old Jonathan Lopez unresponsive and struggling to breathe.
During an interview, Robles told investigators she had been working as a caregiver and intentionally threw Lopez. She said his head struck a playpen.
He suffered brain injuries and died five months later.
In Robles' arrest report, police said Smiley Faces Daycare was unlicensed.
She faces a maximum of 25 years in prison.
