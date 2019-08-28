LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman was saved from her burning home near downtown Las Vegas after passerbys helped her escape on Tuesday.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to the fire on the 1100 block of Doolittle Avenue near Martin L. King and Lake Mead boulevards at about 12:30 p.m. Aug. 27.
When firefighters arrived, the one-story wood-frame and stucco house had heavy smoke plummeting out. Firefighters entered the home and found a fire in the kitchen, which LVFR said was out in a few minutes.
LVFR said the fire appeared to be a result of unattended cooking while the woman was asleep in her bedroom.
The victim, a woman found sitting on the curb outside the home, was assessed by paramedics at the scene and later taken to University Medical Center for smoke inhalation. LVFR said the victim appeared to be in serious condition.
LVFR said the woman could not escape through the front of the house due to a set of burglar bars on the front of her house, but passerbys in the area pulled them off to help the woman out of the house. The woman had several lacerations from the broken glass from the window, LVFR said.
The fire caused an estimated $25,000 damage. There were no reported injuries to first responders and North Las Vegas Fire Department assisted in the call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.