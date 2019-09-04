UPDATE: North Las Vegas Police said Heather Swan was located at Children's Memorial Park and wasn't injured, but was taken to UMC. No further updates were expected.
NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police asked for the public's help Wednesday in locating a missing 39-year-old woman.
NLVPD said Heather Swan was last seen leaving her residence in the 2400 block of Wild Onion Court near Carey Avenue and Commerce Street at about 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 2.
Swan was diagnosed schizophrenic and bipolar and taking medication for both conditions, according to NLVPD.
Swan was describes as a white woman, about 5'6" tall and weighing 150 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. NLVPD said Swan was last seen wearing a green mesh tank top, black leggings and a black skirt.
Anyone with information on Swan's whereabouts was asked to contact NLVPD at 702-633-9111.
