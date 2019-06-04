LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman accused of conspiring with her roommates to kill a California psychiatrist has reached a deal with prosecutors, according to the woman's lawyer.
Lawyer Jess Matsuda said Diana Pena, 31, will enter a guilty plea for one count. Though Matsuda could not say what Pena would plead guilty to, he said Pena was not pleading guilty to murder or conspiracy to commit murder.
"She maintains her innocence," Matsuda said. "She didn't have anything to do with this murder."
Matsuda could not comment on if Pena will testify against her former roommates Kelsey Turner, 26, or Jon Kennison, 27.
Turner, Kennison and Pena are all accused of killing Thomas Burchard, a psychiatrist out of Salinas, Calif.
Pena’s next appearance was set for June 11 at 9:00 a.m.
(1) comment
of course she will testify and get away with Murder
