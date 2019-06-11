LAS VEGAS (FOX5/AP) -- A woman accused of conspiring with her roommates to kill a California psychiatrist entered a guilty plea to a lesser crime Tuesday in a deal with prosecutors.
Diana Pena, 31, pleaded guilty to a charge of accessory to commit murder rather than her previous murder charge, court records show.
Pena told a judge she knew at the time that her former housemates, Kelsey Turner, 26, and Jon Kennison, 27, killed Dr. Thomas Burchard.
Details were submitted under seal, with Turner and Kennison due in court Thursday on murder and conspiracy charges. Their attorneys say they'll plead not guilty.
On June 4, Pena's lawyer Jess Matsuda said, "She maintains her innocence. She didn't have anything to do with this murder."
Pena was arrested April 13 in connection with the murder of Thomas Burchard. Turner and Kennison each face murder charges.
Pena's next court appearance was set for July 9 at 9:30 a.m.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.