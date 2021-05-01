LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Samantha Szesciorka is about to embark on her third long distance ride around the Silver State.
Starting Saturday, Szesciorka is traveling from Las Vegas to Carson City on her adopted wild horse Sage.
And Sage is at the point of her adventure.
"Nevada has more wild horses than any other state. So if you get out into Nevada, you're pretty much guaranteed to run into them at some point and for a lot of people, they're a symbol of the west and freedom," she said. "But unfortunately, there's a lot of them in captivity that need to be adopted."
The 550-mile route is expected to take about 45 days.
"There's a lot of stereotypes and sort of bad reputation about wild horses sometimes, but for me this is like what a great way to show off how great they can be," she said.
Szesciorka, sage and her dog Juniper will follow historic trails and stop in small towns in between Las Vegas and the state capital. The plan is to do 20 miles each day, ending at the equestrian staging area on Stephanie Way in Carson City on June 12.
"There's a lot of solitude, it's quite. You're unplugged from civilization and the internet and Facebook. You're with yourself and you're with your animals and you are with the environment around you. It's a pretty amazing experience," she said.
(1) comment
That is so cool. I envy you and your trek, ma'am, and wish you the best of luck and perseverance in your travels.
