LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a 22-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Saturday morning.
Richard Modolo, 69, was later booked into the Clark County Detention Center on a charge of duty to stop at the scene of an accident involving death or injury.
Around 8 a.m. on April 10, police said they were called about the crash with a pedestrian on Charleston Boulevard near Fort Apache Road.
Evidence and witness statements showed that a 2003 Dodge Ram was driving eastbound on Charleston in the right travel lane south of Fort Apache. The woman was walking south across Charleston Boulevard outside of a marked crosswalk, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
The woman walked into the path of the Dodge, police said, and she was hit by the front right side of the vehicle. The woman was thrown eastbound, south of the roadway.
Police said the driver fled without notifying police. The woman was pronounced dead on scene.
The Dodge was found after the crash and Modolo was arrested.
The woman will be identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office after next of kin has been notified. Her death marked the 29th traffic-related fatality for LVMPD in 2021.
Modolo is expected in court on April 11.
