LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman who died while driving a U-Haul truck the wrong way on I-11 was identified Wednesday by the Clark County Coroner's office.
Trinidad D. Flores, 29, from Victorville, Calif. was pronounced dead April 9 at 7:00 a.m. according to the coroner's office.
Flores' U-Haul hit a UPS truck carrying double trailers just after 3 a.m., Nevada Highway Patrol said. Both vehicles were fully engulfed.
The driver of the tractor-trailer received non life-threatening injuries.
