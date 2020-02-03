LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One person died following a two-vehicle crash on Rainbow Boulevard and Eldora Avenue, according to Las Vegas police.
Authorities responded to the call about 9:10 a.m. on Feb. 3. According to police, a 2010 Toyota Prius was driving east on Eldora when it pulled into the path of a 2019 Nissan Altima.
Both drivers were taken to UMC Trauma. The 75-year-old driver of the Toyota died died at the hospital, while the other driver, a 26-year-old woman, was treated for minor injuries.
Police said neither driver was believed to be impaired.
This was LVMPD's 15th traffic-related fatality of the year.
(1) comment
I say 1 car had California plates and was doing 50+ mph down Rainbow swerving thru traffic.
