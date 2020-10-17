LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman was killed in a southwest valley crash on Saturday evening, police said, marking the third traffic fatality of the day.
About 6 p.m. on October 17, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were called to the crash at Flamingo Road and Hualapai Way.
Lt. Ken Nogle with Metro said a Porsche was driving north on Hualapai when a Nissan pulled out from a private drive. The Porsche hit the driver side of the Nissan.
The woman driving the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Porsche had minor injuries and stayed on scene.
Impairment was not suspected, Lt. Nogle said.
The woman's identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office. Drivers were asked to avoid the intersection.
At 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, police said a woman crossing the road was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver near Maryland and Twain. About 2 p.m., a man a motorcycle was killed when he crashed on Robindale Road.
