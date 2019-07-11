LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Las Vegas police are investigating an auto versus pedestrian crash that left a woman dead Thursday night.
Police responded to the intersection of Flamingo Road and Sandhill Road just after 9 p.m. for crash involving a female pedestrian.
According to police, a grey Infiniti was going Westbound on Flamingo Road and struck a woman who was crossing out of a marked crosswalk. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Infiniti remained on scene and didn't suffer any injuries. Police are not suspecting any impairment on the driver.
Drivers are encouraged to avoid the for several more hours as the investigation continues.
