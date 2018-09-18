NHP GENERIC

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash near Moapa Valley early Tuesday morning. 

One person was killed in the single-vehicle crash on the I-15, near mile marker 95, according to NHP. 

The Clark County Coroner's office identified the driver as 37-year-old Brandee Maldonado, a Mesquite resident. 

The vehicle reportedly rolled over. 

NHP urged drivers to use caution in the area as they investigated. 

