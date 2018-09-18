LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash near Moapa Valley early Tuesday morning.
One person was killed in the single-vehicle crash on the I-15, near mile marker 95, according to NHP.
The Clark County Coroner's office identified the driver as 37-year-old Brandee Maldonado, a Mesquite resident.
#TrafficAlert NHP Fatal Team is investigating a fatal traffic crash on I-15 northbound and Mile Marker 95 near Moapa involving a single vehicle rolled over. Use caution in the area as we investigate. #drivesafenv #buckleup #nhpsocomm— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) September 18, 2018
The vehicle reportedly rolled over.
NHP urged drivers to use caution in the area as they investigated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.