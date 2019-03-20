LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - A woman died after a rollover in Indian Springs, just a few miles north of Creech Air Force Base Wednesday, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.
She and two others were heading south on the US95 in a Toyota 4 Runner SUV when it drifted left and the she over-corrected to the right, Trooper Jason Buratczuk with NHP said.
Troopers responded to the single-vehicle crash at 5:06 p.m., near mile marker 125. The SUV came to rest in the center median.
She was pronounced dead at the scene. The passengers were both transported to UMC Trauma with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
