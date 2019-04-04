LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman died after a fatal hit-and-run crash in the east Las Vegas Valley late Wednesday night, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
The collision occurred on Charleston Boulevard, just east of South Arlington Street, located near South Nellis Boulevard, about 11:25 p.m., police said. Witnesses told police the woman was walking across the street on Charleston.
According to police, while the pedestrian was crossing the street, the driver of a white Toyota was headed east on Charleston and struck the woman on her right-side. The driver of the Toyota fled the scene.
When medical personnel arrived, the woman was pronounced deceased.
It was not immediately known if the woman was inside the marked crosswalk or what Toyota model the driver's car was. Police described the car as a small, white Toyota.
This was Las Vegas police's 29th traffic-related fatality for 2019. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any information was urged to contact LVMPD's Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-4060. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
