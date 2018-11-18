LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman who was killed in a hit-and-run crash was identified by the Clark County Coroner's office Monday.
Danielle Tipton, 34, was killed Saturday night in the southeast valley, the coroner's office confirmed.
Las Vegas Metropolitan police responded to the fatal collision that left Tipton dead in the area of North Stephanie Street and Boulder Highway at 7:39 p.m.
She was walking across Clark Street when she was stuck by an unknown vehicle.
Upon arrival, first responders took to Tipton to Sunrise Hospital where she was later pronounced dead, police said.
The suspect vehicle fled the scene and police said they did not have a description available.
It was currently unknown if the woman was jaywalking or not, according to police.
No additional details were immediately available. The collision is under investigation.
