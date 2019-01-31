LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman was kicked off a United Airlines flight after she allegedly fat-shamed two passengers who were sitting next to her.
The four-minute long video was posted to Facebook by Norma Rodgers and has since gone viral. FOX5 spoke to Rodgers, who said the incident happened before takeoff on a New Year's Day flight from Las Vegas to New Jersey.
The woman in the video could be heard telling someone on the phone, "I don’t know how I’m going to do this for the next four hours, this is just impossible because they’re squishing me."
"At least they'll keep me warm," the woman went on to say in the video.
Rodgers said flight attendants tried moving the woman to back of the plane, but she wouldn't stop complaining about her accommodations and began to annoy other passengers. In the video, some of the flight passengers were heard telling the woman her behavior was shameful.
"No one wanted her back there," Rodgers said.
Flight attendants thought "it was best for everyone's safety" to ultimately remove the woman from the plane, according to Rodgers.
United Airlines released a statement in regards to the incident:
"United flight attendants care about the safety and well being of all of our customers which is why they acted quickly to find a different seat for the disruptive customer. When it became clear that this passenger’s behavior was likely to be problematic on this flight, she was provided alternate travel arrangements first thing the next morning."
