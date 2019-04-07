LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in the east valley on Sunday.
Officers were called to the area of North Lamb Boulevard and East Sunrise Avenue, just north of East Charleston Boulevard, about 9:49 a.m., Metro Police said.
A 2002 Honda Accord was traveling northbound on Lamb south of Sunrise, police said in a release, when a pedestrian crossed outside of a crosswalk. The Accord struck the passenger.
The pedestrian, an unidentified 56-year-old woman, was transported to University Medical Center. Despite all life-saving efforts, she was pronounced dead, Metro Lt. Chris Holmes said.
A 62-year-old male driver from Las Vegas in the Accord was OK, police said, and a 57-year-old male passenger claimed an injury.
Motorists were advised to avoid the area while police investigated.
This was Metro's 31st traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction.
