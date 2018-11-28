LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A heavy police presence was seen at Sam's Town in the east Las Vegas Valley Wednesday night following a stabbing, police said.
Officers responded just before 5:30 p.m. to the hotel-casino where a woman went into the property after being stabbed nearby by a man.
Police said the woman was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police responded with extra units to ensure the unknown suspect was not inside of Sam's Town.
The suspect's whereabouts were still unknown Wednesday evening.
