LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman Tuesday night in northeast Las Vegas.
According to police, officers were called to the area of North Las Vegas and Lamb boulevards for a reported shooting around 5:06 p.m. on Feb. 9.
Officers arrived and found a woman with a gunshot wound to her chest. The woman appeared to have been shot while sitting in her car, police said.
The woman was taken to University Medical Center where she is expected to survive.
Police have southbound Lamb Boulevard closed while they investigate.
A suspect description was not released by police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.