LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One person was injured after a fire at a strip mall late Monday night.
CCFD Assistant Fire Chief Troy Tuke said firefighters were dispatched to a possible fire at a strip mall at 3530 East Tropicana Avenue around 10:22 p.m. June 24.
The first firefighters on scene requested additional crews when they confirmed the active fire. A total of seven engines, four rescues, two trucks and three battalion chiefs responded to the fire.
Tuke said crews knocked down the fire at 10:48 p.m. One woman was treated for burns and was transported to the hospital.
The cause of the fire and damage estimates are still pending, Tuke said. It was unclear how many businesses were impacted by the fire.
