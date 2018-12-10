LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Fire officials said a woman suffered serious burns in an auto body shop fire in the west valley on Monday.
Clark County Fire Department responded about 4 p.m. to an auto body shop on at 3855 S. Valley View Boulevard, south of Twain Avenue.
A woman was pulled from the fire and was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, CCFD Battalion Chief Jonathan Wiercinski said.
It wasn't immediately known if anyone else suffered injuries.
The shop, Midnight Motors Auto Repair, according to nearby business owners, burned from its garage-style storefront.
Wiercinski said on scene the cause of the fire wasn't yet known, and the extent of damage was being examined.
The shopping center contains multiple auto repair shops, many servicing Asian or European vehicles.
Viewers reported seeing heavy dark grey smoke throughout the Las Vegas Valley.
