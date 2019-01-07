LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County coroner identified a woman who was struck and killed in central Las Vegas late Friday night while crossing the street in her wheelchair.
Cynthia Butler, 59, died from multiple blunt force injuries, the coroner said. Her death was ruled as an accident.
Las Vegas Metropolitan police were called to the intersection of East Bonanza Road and North Wardelle Street, near North Mojave Road, at 10:25 p.m. The driver of a 2012 Honda Civic LX was headed east on Bonanza when she struck Butler.
Butler was crossing the street inside the marked crosswalk using her wheelchair. Butler was knocked to the ground and ejected from her chair.
Medical personnel transported Butler to University Medical Center Trauma where she was later pronounced dead. The driver of the Honda stayed at the scene and cooperated with police, showing no signs of impairment.
This was the second traffic-related fatality in Metro Police's jurisdiction for 2019.
