LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a woman in a wheelchair died after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in the central valley late Friday night.
According to police, officers were called to the intersection of East Bonanza Road and North Wardelle Street, near North Mojave Road, at 10:25 p.m. Witnesses told police the driver of a 2012 Honda Civic LX, identified by Metro Police as Lonnie Love, 31, was headed east on Bonanza Road.
A 59-year-old woman, operating a motorized wheelchair, was crossing Bonanza Road inside the marked crosswalk, police said. Love struck the woman, ejecting her from her wheelchair and onto the road.
Las Vegas police said the pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center Trauma in critical condition, where she was later pronounced deceased.
Love stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers, Metro Police said. He did not show any signs of impairment.
This was the second traffic-related fatality in Metro Police's jurisdiction for 2019.
The collision remains under investigation by LVMPD's Collision Investigation Section.
