LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One person was killed in a motorcycle versus vehicle collision near Decatur Boulevard and Diablo Drive Thursday morning.
Las Vegas police received the call about 8:11 a.m. Police at the scene said a woman in her 20's riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle died at the scene.
Additional details weren't immediately known. The crash marks Metro's first fatal crash of the year.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.